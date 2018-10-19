KP body unhappy with Govt for showing ‘cold shoulder’

Srinagar:
Prominent Kashmiri Pandit body, Kashmir Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) on Thursday rued government and the entire adminstration for showing cold shoulder in organisng the celeberations across Kahsmir region.
“Since year 2007 KPSS organized the Dushera Celebrations in Kashmir Valley which showcased the composite culture of the Kashmiri Society as this function was more peoples function than just a religious one, as people from all walks of life used to attend the same with zeal and zest,” said a spokesperson.”In the year 2008, 2010 and 2016, KPSS could not organize this celebration function due to the security conditions, and in the year 2014, the celebrations could not be organized due to the floods which created havoc and devastated the life and living of a common Kashmiri.”
“But this year i.e. 2018, KPSS could not organize celebrations of Dushera in Kashmir Valley, for the reasons that the Government showed cold shoulder to us. Since the collapse of the Government, we sent number of communications to the Raj Bhawan to give us time to discuss issues related to the Kashmiri Pandits living in Kashmir Valley including the to discuss the celebrations of Dusshera in Kashmir Valley. But till date Raj Bhawan could not spare us even one minute to talk about the issues related to the Kashmiri Pandits stationed inside the Valley. During this Governor Rule, we the left out Kashmiri Pandits felt alienated by the system.”
On the one hand Raj Bhawan claims that their role is above politics and is to bring people together but on ground, their policy is alienating the people to believe in the Constitution and theme to which Raj Bhawan represents.
Dussehra, the festival signifying the victory of good over evil, is celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Kashmir.