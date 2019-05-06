Koul visits slain BJP leader’s family

May 06, 2019 |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul along with MLC Surinder Ambardar, MLC Ramesh Arora State Spokesperson Altaf Thakur and Kashmir Media Incharge Manzoor Bhat on Sunday visited the family of slain Gul Mohammad Mir who was killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Verinag yesterday to extend their sympathies to the bereaved family.

Leaders while expressing their sympathy to the family, assures full support to the family members at the time of grief.

Spending nearly one hour with family, the BJP State General Secretary Org Ashok kaul and senior leaders along with workers encouraged his family that justice will met soon, his killers cannot hide long and shared their grief.