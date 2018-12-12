Koul Commission report won’t be public, HC closes PIL

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday closed down Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pertaining to the 2010 mass killings while agreeing with the state government for not making the Koul Commission recommendations public.
“The PIL does not warrant any further proceedings and is accordingly closed,” court said.
The court after examining the recommendations and Action Taken Report (ATR) remarked that they are satisfied that the respondents have taken the requisite steps for implementation of the Koul Commission recommendations.
“We feel satisfied that the issue involved in the instant PIL is taken care of by the order passed by this Court in PIL no. 19/2011, therefore, shall stand governed by the same,” it said.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar said that however, if any individual is dissatisfied with the investigation or the quantum of relief released by the government shall be at liberty to approach the competent forum for seeking the appropriate relief.
Earlier, the petition which was treated as PIL was filed by the Trust (Non-Government Organization) with the object of voicing public grievance.
The petitioners had prayed for that the respondents be directed by the court to make public the report submitted by the Koul Commission regarding 2010 civilian killings.
It was also prayed by the petitioners that the respondent State be directed to implement the recommendations of the Koul Commission including the recommendations with regard to grant of compensation to the victim families and also submit the ATR with respect to findings of the Commission before the court.
The respondents earlier had questioned the maintainability of the petition as regards the locus-standi (the right to bring an action or to be heard in court) of the petitioner trust. It was further questioned by the respondents with reference to non-adherence of sub-rule (4) of rule 24 of the Writ Proceedings Rules, 1997, as no prior notice/representation has been given to the respondents.
The court had said that the State respondents had shown reluctance to make the recommendations of the Commission public because of the sensitivity involved in the issue but were willing to share the report with the court.
The respondents on 1st June 2018 submitted the recommendations and ATR in the sealed cover as directed by the court.
After perusal of the report, the court said they are satisfied that the issue raised in the instant PIL has already been considered and directed the authorities to act on the recommendations of the Commission once these are so made to the State Government.
The recommendations and the ATR submitted by the State government through its counsel Additional Advocate General, B. A. Dar in the sealed envelope was returned to him by the court after resealing the same, in the open court.
Earlier, the government vide SRO no 176 dated June 20, 2014, constituted the one-man Koul Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice (Rtd) ML Koul to probe the circumstances leading to the deaths by firing in Kashmir during the 2010 mass unrest.
More than 120 people were killed by police and paramilitary CRPF personnel in Kashmir valley in 2010.
“Had the report been filed on time and the recommendations implemented, the unrest of 2016 and the continuing disturbance in the Valley could have been averted,” the plea says.
The Commission submitted its report in December 2016. As per media reports, the Commission in its findings indicted the government forces for firing upon demonstrators without magisterial orders and using disproportionate force on protesters.
While the Commission has reportedly said that both the administration and the police were “inactive” and “indolent” in tackling the law and order situation, it has also recommended a CBI probe into the killing of a teenager, Tufail Matoo, and registration of a murder case against police personnel involved in “torturing” Umar Qayoom of Soura to death. Tufail’s death, on June 11, 2010, by a teargas shell led to widespread protests and triggered unrest in which more than 120 people were killed.