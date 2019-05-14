Koul chairs party meet in Srinagar; expresses solidarity with rape victim’s family

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Organization, Ashok Koul on Monday convened a crucial meeting of office bearers in Srinagar to condemn the brutal rape of a three-year-old girl, expressing serious concern over the incident.

A meeting was convened to condemn the shameful incident that has taken place in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, a statement issued to KNS said.

Koul termed the incident as ‘barbaric and highly condemnable’ and stated the guilty should be booked as per the law of the land sooner the better.

He also appealed Governor Administration to constitute a time-bound investigation into the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Kashmir Media Incharge, Manzoor Bhat said all the senior leaders, office bearers of the party participated in the meeting and condemned in unison the three-year-old’s rape.