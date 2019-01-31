Kotwal is Chairman Advisory Board under PSA

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

January 31, 2019

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Jan 30:

 The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the appointment of Janak Raj Kotwal, retired Judge, J&K High Court as Chairman of the Advisory Board under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.
Kotwal would also function as Chairman Advisory Board, in terms of the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Black Marketing & Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act and Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.
The position of Chairman for Advisory Board for Jammu Kashmir Public Safety Act was lying vacant since March, 2018’
The SAC also accorded sanction to the promotion of IAS officers Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, Choudhary Muhammad Yaseen and Sachin Kumar Vaishy of 2015 batch to the Senior Time Scale of IAS (Level 11 in the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2019.

 

