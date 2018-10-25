Kotwal chairs DPC meet, clears 28 promotions, 50 confirmation cases

Srinagar:
A meeting of the State Level Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Revenue Department was held under the Chairmanship of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, here today.
The DPC cleared confirmation cases of 50 fully-qualified Girdawars to Incharge Naib Tehsildars and promotion of 28 other Ministerial staff of State Cadre of Revenue Department. The proposals were pending since long in the Department and were one of the long-pending demands of J&K Patwar Association and the Ministerial staff.
The Financial Commissioner said that every DPC to be conducted would consider the posts likely to be vacant during the course of next 6 months and then the promotions of officers/officials would be carried out. Meanwhile, the employees of the Revenue Department have hailed the Financial Commissioner for conducting State Level Departmental Promotion Committee. The employees said that the development has further encouraged them especially the State Cadre of Revenue Department to perform their professional duties with added zeal in the interest of the public at large.