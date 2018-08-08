Korean students enthrall local students with Cultural Programme

200 foreign students in Kashmir for International Youth exchange programme
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
In a first of its kind International Youth Exchange Programme, 200 South Korean students are visiting Kashmir to unite and interact here with local students from different schools for a meaningful experience and exchange of cultural views and understanding of schooling.
The programme has been organsied by Institute of Asian Culture and Development (IACD), We Volunteers Srinagar, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS).
In this regard, JKJCCPS organized a welcome function for the students at Kashmir Harvard School today during which many cultural programmes were held, which were performed by local and Korean students.
The program and the activities were designed to introduce local culture to South Korean Students and Korean culture to local students. Korean students performed and sung several traditional. Local students also project the state culture through their cultural performances.
The students and the teachers interacted with the students in their classrooms to know how students are taught here. They also shared their experience of schooling they receive at their own place. During their trips to local schools, some sports events will also be organized to foster friendship between the two sides.
The closing ceremony of the exchange programme will be organized on August 8 (Wednesday) at Hat Trick Public School between 12 noon to 3 pm to help students enhance their social and personal development.
Speaking about the programme President JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary said student cultural exchange prgramme is a global phenomenon in which we also want our students to participate and get better inter-cultural understanding and help in personal development.
“This is first of its kind event happening in the state when such a large number of students visiting the state for cultural exchange. JKJCCPS wants to provide best platform for our students so that they get exposed to the global trends in schooling. Under such programmes students cross thousands of kilometers to come to a place and share their culture and it also helps learn and spread pace,” said Chowdhary.
Chowdhary said JKJCCPS will organsie more students and even teacher exchange programmes to bring all round development among students.
“We will also be sending our students and teachers to other parts of country or globe for personal development.”
Director of IACD, Lim, said they visit many countries for such programmes so that their students unite with students of other regions and promote their culture and also build friendship.
He said this time they chose to visit India after South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a successful tour of India in early July.
“It was a week long programme and we decided to visit Kashmir also and meet the students here who are studying under tough conditions. The student exchange cultural programme is also helping in promoting peace in the region,” he said.
Other notables who were present at the function include Chairman Kashmir Harvard School and Member Advisory Board JKJCCPS Tariq Ahmad Baktoo, Vice President JKJCCPS Iqbal Begh, General Secretary JKHCCPS M Y Manzair, besides other members including Altaf Gowhar, Er M Owais Raja
Javed Iqbal, Zubiar Nawchoo, Rauf Ahmad, Basheer Ahmad, Rauf Malik.