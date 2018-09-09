About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kolahoi Mishap: Bodies of trekkers retrieved, airlifted to Srinagar

Published at September 09, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two days after a KAS officer along with his group mate died after falling into a crevice at Kolahoi Glacier near Dhanwet, the authorities on Sunday retrieved their bodies and airlifted to Srinagar.


A KAS officer identified as Naveed Jeelani, Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) and Adil Shah of Alpine Group died on Friday evening while another sustained injuries after a group of trekkers comprising nine members fell into a crevice at Kolahoi Glacier near Dhanwet, about twenty five KM's away from Aru area of Pahalgam.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by police and SDRF to retrieve the bodies, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag had said.

However, on Saturday IAF was pressed into service by the administration to retrieve the body and rescue the other members of the group.

The bodies of KAS officer and another person were retrieved today and were airlifted to Srinagar.
The bodies were later handed over to the bereaved families for the last rites. (KNS)

