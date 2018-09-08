Kolahai Mishap: Injured trekker airlifted to Srinagar hospital

Shafat MirAnantnag
Injured trekker Hazik Beigh was airlifted on Saturday from the Kolahai base camp in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar for treatment.
Reports said other survivors are on the way to Aru through Danewath while the bodies of two dead trekkers are lying at the Upper glacier.
A team of six local rescuers, accompanied by a local police team has reached near the mishap spot and are awaiting weather to improve to retrieve the bodies.
As of now, intense snowfall is going on the glacier while the authorities have put a chopper on standby to airlift the bodies.
SDRF, local volunteers and Jawahar Institute of mountaineering and winter sport rescue teams have launched massive rescue operation.
Two trekkers identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah fell into a crevice on Friday and died.
Notably, the trekking group consisting of nine members left for trekking on Sunday morning from Pahalgam.