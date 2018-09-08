Kolahai Mishap: Bad weather hampers retrieval of trekker’s body

Shafat MirAnantnag
Bad weather conditions have made it difficult for rescue teams to approach towards the mishap spot on Kolahai glacier where two trekkers identified as Naveed Jeelani and Adil Shah fell into a crevice on Friday and died.
Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports has sent two teams of rescuers, comprising forty members each.
Reports said due to inclement weather conditions only a small team of local mountaineers and rescuers from Pahalgam, along with a police team has managed to reach near the spot and are awaiting weather to improve.
One of the rescuers Riyaz Ahmed Lone told this reporter that the weather has been bad since morning and it is not possible for the team to go up to get the bodies. If the weather improves, the helicopter will come towards the mishap spot and if the aerial retrieval is not possible, the rescue party will leave by midnight on foot to retrieve the bodies.
The other survivors are headed towards Aru village and are expected to reach within upcoming hours while one injured trekker was airlifted to Srinagar hospital, who is hospitalized and whose condition is said to be stable.