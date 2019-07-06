Kokernag college students protest against principal's transfer order

July 06, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

Students of Government Degree College Kokernag along with civil society members Saturday held a protest demonstration against the transfer of the college Principal.

Witnesses said that the students and civil society members assembled inside the college campus and staged a protest demonstration against transfer order of the college Principal, Mohammed Maqbool Rather.

They urged the authorities to revoke the transfer order and allow Rather continue as the Principal of the college.

"He has served the college for the past four years and has turned the empty infrastructure into a reputed institution," the students said.