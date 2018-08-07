KNS Media Group holds Correspondent’s Annual meet

Srinagar:
KNS Media group Saturday held its 18th Correspondent’s Annual Conference. The main function in this regard was held at the picturesque Tourist resort of Gulmarg in which 40 correspondents and Editors of the KNS family participated.
During the function many editors and reporters spoke at length about their experiences with the organisation and the achievements the KNS has attained over the years.
The speakers while expressing satisfaction on the working of the organisation, the group's MD and founder M. Aslam Bhat laid emphasis on the quality reporting.
While appreciating reporters and editors for their contribution in making as mine of the most premiere News Agency in the state. He also expressed his gratitude to the team for switching over to the modern trend of digital reporting.
Bhat however, cautioned them against misuse of social media and said the use of the online platform for reporting should always be authentic and serious. The KNS (KNS)