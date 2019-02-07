KNS Chief Editor’s father laid to rest, people in large number attend funeral prayers

Srinagar, Feb 06 :
The Kashmir News Service (KNS) Chief Editor's father Haji Mohammad Subhan Bhat who passed away on Tuesday evening was on Wednesday laid to rest in Shehlal village of Handwara area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
People in large number including local, social and religious leaders participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased on Wednesday morning.
Eye-witness said among people who attended the funeral prayers of KNS Chief Editor's father Mohammad Subhan Bhat include political leaders, senior officials of the civil and police administration, members of civil society, academicians and lawyers.
The participants prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and also for the courage to the bereaved family.
Many political leaders and top officers visited the bereaved family throughout the day and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.
The death of Haji Mohammad Subhan Bhat, father of KNS Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Aslam Bhat was widely mourned and condolences continue to pour in from people of all walks of life from all parts of the state to KNS Chief Editor and his bereaved family.