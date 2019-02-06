About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KNS Chief Editor bereaved, RK condoles

Published at February 06, 2019 12:01 AM 0Comment(s)477views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 05:

 Father of Kashmir News Service (KNS) Chief Editor, Muhammad Aslam Bhat passed away Tuesday evening at his home at Shelhal village of Handwara in Kupwara district.
Haji Muhammad Subhan Bhat, 78, was not keeping well for some time and after illness passed away at his home.
As per the family, the funeral prayers of the deceased would be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday at his residence.
KNS editorial team held a condolence at its head office in Srinagar and expressed sympathy with its Chief Editor and prayed for peace of the deceased.
Rising Kashmir team offers condolence with the KNC chief editor.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top