KNS Chief Editor bereaved, RK condoles

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
Father of Kashmir News Service (KNS) Chief Editor, Muhammad Aslam Bhat passed away Tuesday evening at his home at Shelhal village of Handwara in Kupwara district.
Haji Muhammad Subhan Bhat, 78, was not keeping well for some time and after illness passed away at his home.
As per the family, the funeral prayers of the deceased would be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday at his residence.
KNS editorial team held a condolence at its head office in Srinagar and expressed sympathy with its Chief Editor and prayed for peace of the deceased.
Rising Kashmir team offers condolence with the KNC chief editor.