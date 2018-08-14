Knowledge-based farming community department’s top priority: Dir Agri

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 13:
Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, Monday conducted an extensive visit of district Budgam to review the departmental activities.
During the visit, Director Agriculture inaugurated a farmers awareness camp at wathoora. On the occasion, he said that awareness with respect to different centrally-sponsored schemes and flagship programmes among farmers holds key to their socio-economic development.
He said that the department is making all-out efforts to shape up a knowledge-based farming community. “Technology undoubtedly is playing a magnificent role in the farming sector but the role of proper awareness cannot be ruled out,” he said.
Referring to the schemes which were incomplete, he directed the executing agencies to immediately accelerate the pace of implementation and complete all the targets within the stipulated time frame.
The Director also chaired a meeting of officers and heard their views and suggestions about the implementation of different programmes particularly those relating to the RKVY, PKVY, NFSM and infrastructural needs in the district.
Taking note of the suggestions particularly those relating to the making available agriculture implements and machinery to the farmers, Andrabi directed the Chief Agriculture Officer Budgam to immediately submit a requirement proposal for the procurement of machinery well in time.
Earlier, the Director visited different seed villages and impressed upon the officers to ensure that quality seed is made available to the farmers at their doorsteps.