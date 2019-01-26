Know cancer for no cancer

Dr Shaqul Qamar Wani
Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide accounting to one out of every six deaths globally. It affects approximately 8.8 million people worldwide, and creates anxiety and fear among people,as the word “cancer” itself has a huge psychosocial and financial impact on an individual diagnosed with the disease.
Nobody is immune against cancer, during an individual’s lifetime, there is a great possibility that a person may get affected with the disease, but one can protect himself or herself to a large extent by awareness and knowledge of various risk factors and causative agents, involved in its development.
Cancer is caused when normal cells get transformed into abnormal ones in a particular tissue or organ, and in the process, a series of mutations in cancer related genes occur over many years before cells actually begin the malignant process, and is usually caused by complex interaction between host and environmental factors.
The various risk factors and causative agents implicated in the genesis of cancer are:
Age
Growing older is a biggest risk factor for an individual for developing the disease, risk increases significantly after the age of 50, and half of all cancers occur at the age of 66 and above.
The older you get, the more your cells will have divided. So it’s more likely that more DNA errors have happened and have time to build up, and it’s more likely that these errors will lead to cancer.
Tobacco and alcohol use
Tobacco smoking can cause cancer almost anywhere in your body, and is linked to 90% of all lung cancers. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death contributing to more than 480,000 deaths every year. Tobacco smoke damages not only DNA, but also proteins in cells that repair DNA damage.
Smoking also interferes with metabolic detoxification, in which cells neutralize toxins and flush the harmful byproducts out of the body. Also people who drink and smoke are 15 times more likely to develop cancer in the mouth and throat than non-drinkers and non-smokers.
Unhealthy dietary habits
(Consumption of processed and red meat, junk and fast food, etc.). One of the biggest risk factors for cancer is being overweight or obese. Eating 'fast foods' or other processed foods that are high in fat and sugar (like chocolate, pizzas and biscuits) can make you gain weight, and there is a strong evidence that being overweight or obese is a cause of 12 types of cancer.
Benefits of eating more fibre
On the other hand, Diets rich in fibre (for example wholegrains, vegetables and fruit) can protect against bowel cancer. This may be because fibre helps to move food more quickly through the bowel. There is also a strong evidence that eating a fibre-rich diet that is high in wholegrains can protect against weight gain, being overweight and obese, are linked to an increased risk of 12 cancers. This makes it one of the most important ways to help protect against cancer.
Lack of physical activity
Exercise has a number of biological effects on the body, some of which have been proposed to explain associations with specific cancers, including: Lowering the levels of hormones, such as insulin and estrogen, and of certain growth factors that have been associated with cancer development and progression like the breast and colon cancers.
Helping to prevent obesity and decreasing the harmful effects of obesity. Reducing inflammation. Improving immune system function. Altering the metabolism of bile acids, resulting in decreased exposure of the gastrointestinal tract to these suspected carcinogens.
Reducing the amount of time it takes for food to travel through the digestive system, which decreases gastrointestinal tract exposure to possible carcinogens.
Kangri use
The use of Kangri pots to keep warm results in erythema ab igne, a precancerous keratotic growth that “take the shape of superficial, serpegenous, reticular blackish brown coloured lesions.”
Eventually, the cells at the lesion site become more irregular in shape and form the lesions “ulcerate” and may become itchy and bloody. The resulting irregular growth is the presentation of Kangri cancer.
Biological carcinogens like certain bacteria [Helicobacter pylori] and viruses [Human papilloma virus (HPV), Hepatitis B and C virus, Epstein-Barr virus, and Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)] etc.
Human papilloma viruses (HPV) are small DNA viruses of which more than 200 types have been identified till date.HPV virus infects the epithelial lining of the anogenital tract as well as other cutaneous mucosal tissues.The virus spreads through unprotected sexual contact,intimate skin to skin contact,from mother to baby during labour and nursing. A small subset of these viruses are linked to the development of anogenital malignancies such as cervical cancer.
In addition, recent studies established a causative relationship between these high-risk HPV types and tonsillar and oropharyngeal cancer.
Although the existing HPV vaccine is solely licensed for the prevention of cervical cancer, it might also have prophylactic potential for the development of other high-risk HPV-associated cancers.
Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV), can cause liver cancer. These viruses are usually spread through blood-to-blood contact, for example by sharing unsterilised needles, razors or toothbrushes, or through unprotected sexual contact. People may also get infected by having contaminated blood transfusions. The viruses cause persistent liver inflammation, followed by fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma over several decades.
EBV infection increases a person’s risk of getting nasopharyngeal cancer and certain types of fast-growing lymphomas like Burkitt lymphoma. It may also be linked to Hodgkin lymphoma and some cases of stomach cancer
HIV, the virus that causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), doesn’t appear to cause cancers directly. But HIV infection increases a person’s risk of getting several types of cancer, Known routes of spread include:
- Unprotected sexual contact with an HIV-infected person
- Injections with needles or injection equipment previously used by an HIV-infected person
- Prenatal (before birth) and perinatal (during birth) exposure of infants from mothers with HIV
- Breastfeeding by mothers with HIV
- Transfusion of blood products containing HIV
- Organ transplants from an HIV-infected person
Penetrating injuries or accidents (usually needle sticks) in health care workers while caring for HIV-infected patients or handling their blood. A weak immune system might let new cancer cells survive long enough to grow into a serious, life-threatening tumor.
HIV infection has been linked to a higher risk of developing Kaposi sarcoma and cervical cancer. It’s also linked to certain kinds of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, especially central nervous system lymphoma, also causes anal cancer:
- Hodgkin disease
- Lung cancer
- Cancers of the mouth and throat
- Some types of skin cancer
- Liver cancer
- Pylori, A common kind of bacteria called Helicobacter pylori, or H. pylori, can cause an infection in your stomach that sometimes leads to ulcers. It also can raise your risk of stomach cancer. H. pylori is a very common infection, At least half the people in the world get it at some point, usually in childhood.
The spiral-shaped bacteria gets into your body through your mouth. Then, they burrow into the mucus that lines your stomach.You can pick up an H. pylori infection in several ways. The bug can be in food or water that isn't handled in a clean, safe way. You can get it from mouth-to-mouth contact with someone who has it. You also can get it, if you come into contact with the vomit or feces of someone who's infected. H. pylori is much more common in parts of the world where there's poor sanitation, poverty, and overcrowding. People who are infected with H. pylori are also up to 8 times more likely to get a certain kind of stomach cancer.
Physical carcinogens like ultraviolet and ionizing radiation: Radiation damages DNA and causes cancer for example people who are exposed to high levels of radon have an increased risk of lung cancer. Similarly ultraviolet rays from sun exposure are responsible for skin cancer.
Chemical carcinogens like asbestos, arsenic, aflatoxin. Certain chemicals used in the home or workplace may be carcinogenic. For example, asbestos in insulation can lead to lung cancer and mesothelioma. Aflatoxins are produced by a couple of species of Aspergillus fungus. Aflatoxins are dangerous to those who ingest them, as our liver attempts to metabolize the toxin, it creates chemicals that attack our DNA and other cellular processes.
In short, aflatoxin poisoning can cause liver damage and even death; chronic aflatoxin exposure can cause liver cirrhosis or cancer. Arsenic is also known to cause many cancers, especially when a person is exposed to its high levels.
About 30-50% of cancers can currently be prevented by avoiding risk factors and implementing prevention strategies. The cancer burden can also be reduced through early detection and treatment of patients having cancer. Many cancers have a high chance of cure if diagnosed early and treated adequately. The various ways to keep oneself healthy is
Avoid following risk factors:
- Tobacco use including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco
- Being overweight or obese
- Unhealthy diet with low fruit and vegetable intake
- Lack of physical activity
- Alcohol use
- Sexually transmitted HPV infection
- Hepatitis infection
- Ionizing radiation
Tobacco is the single most important risk factor responsible for 22% cancer related deaths globally.
Endorse prevention strategies:
- Vaccinate against HPV and hepatitis B virus
- Control occupational hazards
- Reduce exposure to ultraviolet and ionizing radiation
Screen yourself regularly for specific cancers that means getting yourself checked for any cancer before you have any symptoms, as it is very effective to detect cancers early, and is indicated after you attain a certain age, or are at a high risk of getting a particular kind of cancer. Early detection reduces the number of cancer deaths and results in maximum chance of cure, and at the same time financial burden is less.
Never ignore warning signs and symptoms
Although majority of the symptoms and signs are non-specific, but one should not ignore them, especially if they persist.
- Fever
- Pain
- Fatigue
- Skin changes (appearance of new skin lesion which is increasing in size, non-healing ulcers)
- Jaundice
- Unintended weight loss
- Lump or swelling anywhere in the body
- Difficulty in swallowing
- Changes in bowl or bladder habits
- Loss of appetite
- Indigestion
- Persistent cough
- Hoarseness of voice
- Unexplained bleeding or discharge
- Persistent vomiting
- Blood in urine or stools
You may have a strong family history, if your more than one close relative, on the same side of your family (Paternal or Maternal) have had same or different cancer, and had developed it below 50 years of age, then get yourself checked for any inherited risk, and seek medical attention as soon as possible.
Knowledge is power, Cancers don’t develop overnight. Need of the hour is to adapt healthy lifestyle, eat healthy, cut down your calories, avoid high intake of sugar and salts, do every day physical activity be it exercise, daily walk or yoga at least five days a week for at least 30minutes, avoid processed and junk food, avoid self-medication, get yourself and your loved ones immunised for viral infections, and last but not the least, never ignore the warning signs and symptoms.
Author is an Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Sher I Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar