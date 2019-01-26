KMH expresses sympathy with Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 25:
Abdul Rehman Fani son of Mohammad Siddique Fani a resident of Doda passed away on January 18 after a brief illness at Super Specialty Hospital Jammu. He was 84 and presently residing at Jammu. The deceased served in the Sericulture Department for 35 years and retired as Assistant Director in 1992. He was a poet, writer and a social activist.
Fani was buried at Malik Market, Bathindi, Jammu. He is is survived by three sons including Director General, Youth Services and Supports JK, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman.
Kashmir Media House condoles the demise of Fani and expresses sympathies with the bereaved family especially Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman.