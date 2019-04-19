KMH condoles Prof Ahad’s demise

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Media House (KMH) has condoled the death of Dr (Prof) Abdul Ahad.

He was laid to rest at the family’s Makbare-Ehilil-Islam, Khalid Bin Walid Colony graveyard. A condolence meeting was held at Rising Kashmir office in this regard in which the staffers expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.