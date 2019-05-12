KLC organizes law awareness program

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Law College, Nowshera Srinagar in collaboration with Syed Hyder Memorial Institute Hyderpora organized a one-day Legal awareness cum career counseling workshop at Syed Hyder Memorial Institute at Hyderpora Srinagar where the law students of KLC Nowshera deliberated upon various legal issues and career options. The seminar came to an end with the vote of thanks by Principal of the SHMI.



