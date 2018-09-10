KJA protests against arrest of journalist Asif Sultan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kashmir Journalist Association (KJA) Monday demanded immediate release of Asif Sultan, assistant editor at Kashmir Narrator magazine. He was arrested by police two weeks ago.
The journalist body said the arrest of Asif is aimed at intimidating journalists in Kashmir who are already working under tremendous pressure.
KJA along with Kashmir Journalist Corp, Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA), Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA), Kashmir Video Journalist Association assembled at Press Enclave Srinagar and and held a sit-in to press for Asif's immediate release.
KJA appealed the Governor Satya Pal P Malik and DGP Dilbagh Singh to intervene in the matter and order highest probe into the arrest of Asif and set him free. Asif was detained illegally for six days without any charges against him. We demand the officers concerned be held responsible and action be taken against them for arresting a journalist.
According to Asif's family and Editor, the case was filed against him after there was some argument with the concerned Superintendent of Police.
KJA believes that media plays an important role to strength democratic and constitutional values. However, when the press freedom is choked and journalists are harassed situation becomes dangerous to live. It may affect the basic freedom of speech.
The journalist body also appeals international journalist body and human right forums to take up the issue strongly with the local authorities.
KJA also appealed Press Council of India to push for the release of Asif Sultan. They have made a simple journalistic piece as basis for the case which is totally uncalled for and against the ethics. (KNS)