KJA condoles demise of Haji Hayat's mother

Published at December 13, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Rehti Begum, mother of Editor-in-Chief Daily Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat Bhat.
She left for heavenly abode this afternoon after brief illness.
 
KJA expresses grief over the death and prays for the bereaved family and the eternal peace of the departed soul.
