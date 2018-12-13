KJA condoles demise of Haji Hayat's mother

Get - On the Play Store.
Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Rehti Begum, mother of Editor-in-Chief Daily Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat Bhat. She left for heavenly abode this afternoon after brief illness. KJA expresses grief over the death...More
Tech giant Google Thursday unveiled 'Google Shopping' in India that will allow users to easily filter through offers, review prices from multiple retailers and find products that they are looking for. The personalised experience will be available across various Google produc...More
Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Indian Police Service officer Raja Aijaz Ali Thursday resigned from the party becoming fifth leader to do so since last two weeks. Ali in a letter to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that his workers in the constituency have bee...More
The central government has spent over Rs 5,200 crore in advertisements through electronic, print and other media since 2014-15, Lok Sabha was informed today. This was stated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore in a written reply to a qu...More
The Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea challenging the validity of the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir Resettlement Act of 1982, sought to know Thursday as to how many people who migrated from the state have applied for returning from Pakistan. A bench headed by Chief Justic...More
India will develop 4 km stretch of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to International Border with Pakistan, Parliament was informed Thursday. The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final r...More
Floods affected over a billion people in the country and caused damages amounting to Rs 85,673 crore during 2015-17, government of India said on Thursday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Water Resources, River De...More
Seven people were killed after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, the Ankara governor's office said, revising an initial death toll. The governorate said in a statement that one of those killed was the train driver and that 46 pe...More
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the plains witnessed intermittent rains as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point at most places in the Valley and Ladakh region. Snowfall has been recorded in the higher areas of...More
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with government forces that broke out in Brath Kalan village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening. Police has identified the slain militants as Tahir Ahmad Dar of Sadipora and Owa...More
Nearly 30 million babies are born too soon, too small or become sick, requiring specialized care to survive beyond the first month of life, according to a new report by a global coalition that includes the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (W...More
About 3,000 vehicles, including those carrying passengers, remained stranded for the second day on Thursday on the National Highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway following fresh snowfall during ...More
Editors Guild of India has suspended former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar until the defamation case he filed against Ramani is concluded. "Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and took the decision on the matter. It has concurred with the...More
The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway, the only road linking Ladakh region with Kashmir, remained closed for the fourth day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall, a traffic police official said.Large number of vehicles, including trucks and oil tankers, are stranded on both sides...More
British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a political crisis over her Brexit deal, winning a crucial vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party. May is now immune from a leadership challenge for at least a year. She secured 63 per cent votes with 2...More
Two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out in Brath Kalan village of north Kashmir’s Sopore between militants and goverment forces on Wednesday. A senior Police official told a news agency that two militants have been killed. The identities of slain militan...More
Days after his expulsion from the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, Gagan Bhagat on Wednesday accused the state party leadership of being "anti-Dalit" and alleged he was victimised for being one. He claimed that the party's debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in...More
Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) has expressed heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Rehti Begum, mother of Editor-in-Chief Daily Kashmir Reader, Haji Hayat Bhat. She left for heavenly abode this afternoon after brief illness. KJA expresses grief over the death...More
Tech giant Google Thursday unveiled 'Google Shopping' in India that will allow users to easily filter through offers, review prices from multiple retailers and find products that they are looking for. The personalised experience will be available across various Google produc...More
Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Indian Police Service officer Raja Aijaz Ali Thursday resigned from the party becoming fifth leader to do so since last two weeks. Ali in a letter to PDP President Mehbooba Mufti stated that his workers in the constituency have bee...More
The central government has spent over Rs 5,200 crore in advertisements through electronic, print and other media since 2014-15, Lok Sabha was informed today. This was stated by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore in a written reply to a qu...More
The Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea challenging the validity of the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir Resettlement Act of 1982, sought to know Thursday as to how many people who migrated from the state have applied for returning from Pakistan. A bench headed by Chief Justic...More
India will develop 4 km stretch of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to International Border with Pakistan, Parliament was informed Thursday. The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final r...More
Floods affected over a billion people in the country and caused damages amounting to Rs 85,673 crore during 2015-17, government of India said on Thursday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Water Resources, River De...More
Seven people were killed after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, the Ankara governor's office said, revising an initial death toll. The governorate said in a statement that one of those killed was the train driver and that 46 pe...More
Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the plains witnessed intermittent rains as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point at most places in the Valley and Ladakh region. Snowfall has been recorded in the higher areas of...More
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter with government forces that broke out in Brath Kalan village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday evening. Police has identified the slain militants as Tahir Ahmad Dar of Sadipora and Owa...More
Nearly 30 million babies are born too soon, too small or become sick, requiring specialized care to survive beyond the first month of life, according to a new report by a global coalition that includes the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (W...More
About 3,000 vehicles, including those carrying passengers, remained stranded for the second day on Thursday on the National Highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, due to closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway following fresh snowfall during ...More
Editors Guild of India has suspended former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar until the defamation case he filed against Ramani is concluded. "Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC's comments and took the decision on the matter. It has concurred with the...More
The 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway, the only road linking Ladakh region with Kashmir, remained closed for the fourth day on Thursday due to fresh snowfall, a traffic police official said.Large number of vehicles, including trucks and oil tankers, are stranded on both sides...More
British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a political crisis over her Brexit deal, winning a crucial vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party. May is now immune from a leadership challenge for at least a year. She secured 63 per cent votes with 2...More
Two militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out in Brath Kalan village of north Kashmir’s Sopore between militants and goverment forces on Wednesday. A senior Police official told a news agency that two militants have been killed. The identities of slain militan...More
Days after his expulsion from the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, Gagan Bhagat on Wednesday accused the state party leadership of being "anti-Dalit" and alleged he was victimised for being one. He claimed that the party's debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections in...More