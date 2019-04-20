KJA condemns assault on journalist

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) on Friday condemned the assault on Kashmir Reader correspondent, Junaid Nabi Bazaz by a mob while he was reporting elections at a polling booth in the Dal interiors yesterday.

KJA termed this incident uncalled for and appealed the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Electoral Officer to take strict action against the persons involved in the attack on the reporter.

The association also demanded action against policemen who acted as mute spectators while a mob was beating Junaid.



