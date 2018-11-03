Kitchen shed destroyed during fire in Bemina

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
A kitchen shed was completely destroyed and two sheep and other livestock burnt alive in Bemina on Tuesday evening. The incident happened at Mir Mohalla Khomeini Chowk Bemina. The locals complained that they had informed the concerned fire station but they appeared on Friday morning, 10 hours after the fire incident.
“The nearest fire service station is at Batamaloo and due to traffic congestion and long distance, the fire tenders do not reach here on time. That is why we have been demanding separate fire station for Bemina,” said chairman Bemina Development and Welfare Forum Syed Ali Safvi.
“We had also apprised chief secretary and divisional commissioner about it in our meeting at Bemina last month. We had urged them to construct a fire station at Rakh Arath colony so that the fire tender could reach the spot in time and the damage caused by the fire is minimised.”
Eyewitnesses said that in absence of fire fighters, locals swung into action and doused the raging fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby residential houses.
Pertinently, this is the second fire incident in the area in less than a week.