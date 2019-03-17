Kissan Mela held in Budgam

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A daylong Kissan Mela was organized Saturday at Sports Stadium Budgam. The official spokesperson said that as many as 18 different government departments/ semi-government agencies and a dozen of private business players installed their stalls to showcase their products and schemes during the mela which was attended by scores of farmers across the district.

The spokesperson said that the District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar along with Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Aijaz Altaf Andrabi and CJM Budgam Tabasum Qadir Parray inspected the stalls and enquired about their products and schemes.

The DDC, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that government has launched various schemes/initiatives for farmers to boost their income and make farming as profiteering activity for them.

She said that the district administration Budgam will provide every support to farmers to take the farming profession to the newer heights. The DDC said that with the introduction of latest technologies and innovations, more people including educated youth have adopted farming as their profession and have won National and State level awards for progressive farming in the district. She hailed the Chief Agriculture Officer Budgam for organizing the Mela in Budgam and said that farmers will get acquainted with the latest farming technologies and innovations and will make the best use of such events.

The stalls set up by the departments include Agriculture, Fisheries, Horticulture, Poultry, Sheep, NABARD, Agro Industries while as among private players who had set up their stalls include FMC India Pvt. Ltd., Bio stand India, Noble Seeds, Pandit Seeds, Sikri Farms and Exel Crop Care. The Farmers Vegetable Cluster Narakara and District Legal Services had also installed their stalls during the Mela.

On the occasion, teams of Agriculture department Budgam were presented with certificates of appreciation for their extraordinary work in the field. Ten farmers were also awarded cash prize for progressive farming in the district.

