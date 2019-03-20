Kissan Mela held at Shopian

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Shopian urges farmers to adopt scientific techniques to enhance production and productivity of crops

Department of Agriculture organized one day Kissan Mela Cum Exhibition at Mini Secretariat Arhama Shopian under National Mission on Agricultural Extension and Technology (NMAET) 2018-19.

Around 1000 farmers from the district participated in the event.

District Development Commissioner, Shopian Dr. Owais Ahmad graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary attended the inaugural function as Guest of Honour.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Owais Ahmad urged the farming community to adopt scientific techniques to enhance the production and productivity of crops and to make the staff self-sufficient in food production. He urged the farmers to approach agriculture department and SKUAST for latest trends, techniques and schemes in agriculture sector for their better crop yield and stressed that focus should be given to organic farming in order to produce safe food.

Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhary said that Kashmir has a good potential for vegetable cultivation.

He said the department of Agriculture is working to improve their marketing by giving a specific brand name, value addition, alternative packing and labeling to increase their value.

Earlier, District Agriculture Officer Shopian Ghulam Jeelani Zargar in his welcome address briefed the objectives of the event.

He threw light on various agricultural schemes viz. Rashtriya Krishi Yojna , Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema, etc. and its status of implementation. He emphasized upon skill development programmes being under taken in the field of agriculture and allied fields.

Various other experts and officers from Agriculture and allied departments also addressed the huge gathering of farmers.

A large number of public and private sector organizations put up their stalls and displayed different products, technologies, live samples for the benefit of farmers and other stakeholders.

Chief Agriculture Officer Shopian Manzoor Ahmad Nazki extended vote of thanks to the diginitaries and participating farmers.