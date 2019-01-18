Kissan Mela held at Ganderbal

Umar RainaGanderbal:
To acquaint farmers with latest tools and technology for enhancing production and quality of agriculture produce, a Kissan Mela and Exhibition of modern machinery was held at Boys Higher Secondary Ganderbal on Thursday. More than 800 farmers participated in the Kissan Mela.
Joint Director Agriculture Kashmir who was chief guest on this occasion visited different stalls set up by Agriculture departments depicting the high yield hybrid seed varieties, plant saplings and latest machinery to be utilized for various farming related activities.
Speaking on the occasion, the joint director urged upon the farmers to utilize the latest available tools and techniques and plant high yielding crop varieties to acquire maximum agriculture produce.
He also highlighted aim of holding Kissan awareness camps and urged participants to utilize these occasions for acquainting themselves with the latest inventions and discoveries in agriculture sectors.