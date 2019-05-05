Kispa detergent launched in Srinagar

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kispa, a laundry detergent brand manufactured by Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co Ltd, was launched here on Saturday. The detergent Kispa is considered among the high-end brands of china.

CEO of the company Wang launched the product.

In his address, Wang said his heart is very close to Srinagar and that is the reason he launched the product in valley along with metropolitan cities.

Wang said the Kispa product is one of the best products in the world and the people of Kashmir will have quality washing exprience.

He said the product is not harmful to hand or to clothes. He said the product is specially designed for machine wash.