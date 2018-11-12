Kishwar, Pandit, others term Muslim colonies in Jammu as ‘threat’

‘It is state-backed assault on demography’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 11:
Prominent Hindu right-wing leaders including Madhu Kishwar and Sushil Pandit on Sunday unanimously alleged that growth of Muslim colonies in Jammu and around Jammu was a concerted effort to change its demography.
During a seminar ‘Shankhnaad’ organized by IKKJUTH Jammu, a right wing organization, most of the speakers including Madhu Purnima Kishwar, Sushil Pandit, MLA Udhampur, Pawan Gupta and others alleged that there was an “Islamic invasion” in Jammu.
They alleged that Muslim colonies around the winter capital were “threat to Dogras”.
“There is need to take emergency steps in Jammu, otherwise Kashmir situation will be repeated in Jammu,” said, academician, Prof Madhu Purnima Kishvar, while speaking to a local media outlets at the sidelines on the seminar.
She demanded political reorganization of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh into separate States, with the creation of a homeland for displaced Hindus in the Valley.
“Kashmir Pandits are examples of how they were pushed out of Kashmir. They (Muslims) have declared demographic war on Jammu. You see, how Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar and Bangladeshis have settled in Jammu, while people from other states are not being allowed to live in. Forests are being encroached as they have been given free hands,” she said.
Jammu was defamed in Kathua rape-and-murder and religious sentiments of Jammu were hurt, she said.
She alleged Jammu had only three Muslim Mohallas and three Masjids. “But now many Muslim colonies have come up across Jammu. There is an effort to establish Muslim colonies around Jammu, and enclaves have been established in a planned manner,” she said.
“When an area becomes Muslim majority, Hindus face difficulties. We have seen this in Kashmir where Kashmiri Pandits, who were in tiny minority, were forced to leave Valley.”
Activist, Sushil Pandit, during his speech, cautioned the people of Jammu to remain vigilant “against this demographic assault happening through the connivance and blatant state sponsorship”.
Historian, Prof. Hari Om, while delivering the keynote address made also claimed that a “strong demographic assault has now been unleashed upon Jammu”.
“People of Jammu, who have been the front-line of India’s defense of the Northern Frontiers, would defeat the Islamo-fascist pincer and not only redeem Jammu and Kashmir but also entire India. He said that Jammu is the modern day Kurukshetra.”
MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta, in his speech, said that Jammu needs to come together to fight the “ongoing Jihadisation and demographic assault”.
He claimed that laws like Article 35A and 370 should be abrogated and the “state should be fully integrated with the nation”.
Dr. Ajay Chrungoo, in his address, claimed that subversive “machinations have been employed ever since 1947 to create a Muslim State of Jammu and Kashmir in a secular India”.
He said that special status conferred to Jammu and Kashmir by way of Article 370 and Article 35-A were constitutional arrangements for such subversion.
“Non-Muslims living in the state in fact witnessed helplessly the unfolding of a compact between the State of India and the Muslim leadership of Kashmir in which they were relegated to a subject people.
The seminar ‘was organized by the IKKJUTH Jammu’s chairman Advocate Ankur Sharma, who, in his speech,called for unity among Hindus to fight alleged “Islamic invasion” in Jammu.
“There is a problem of Islamic communalism in Jammu and Kashmir and there is a need to dismantle Islamic State (Islamic influence in J&K),” he said, while speaking during the function.
Speaking to a media house at the sidelines of the event, a political activist, KN Gobindacharya said, “There is a struggle in Jammu for identity. Central Govt should come on war mode to find out solution as Hindus and non-Muslim are being treated as second class citizens.”
He demanded that Rohingya Muslims should be deported from Jammu. “Rohingya settled in Jammu under a well hatched conspiracy to change demography.”