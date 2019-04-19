Kishtwar witnesses 66% voter turnout

April 19, 2019 | Imran Shah

The hilly district Kishtwar on Thursday recorded 66% voting turned out even after communal tension had swept the area following the killing of senior RSS leader and his body-guard last week.

The killing had angered members of a community and the authorities had imposed curfew and restrictions for some days to control the situation, while army patrolled the sensitive areas.

As per the details available with Rising Kashmir, large number of people in 51 Kishtwar Assembly as well as 52 Inderwal Assembly segments of Kishtwar District came out of their homes to cast their votes including large number of females.

As per the official data, 120270 people including 63965 male and 56305 female voters cast their votes in two constituencies of Kishtwar District.

Among the many voters who come to vote was 95-year-old Chander Mohan Gupta, who walked 300 meters to the polling booth.