Kishtwar to observe shutdown

Imran ShahKishtwar, Oct 21:
Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley would observe complete shutdown on Monday, Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, who is also the Chairman of Muslim Shoura Committee Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo announced on Sunday.
He said the shutdown call Monday had been announced to protest against the killings of civilian in Kashmir.
He made the announcement through the public address system of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar in which he appealed the general public to keep all shops, institutions and vehicular movement close on Monday.