About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kishtwar to observe shutdown

Published at October 22, 2018 12:53 AM 0Comment(s)309views


Kishtwar to observe shutdown

Imran Shah

Kishtwar, Oct 21:

Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley would observe complete shutdown on Monday, Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, who is also the Chairman of Muslim Shoura Committee Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo announced on Sunday.
He said the shutdown call Monday had been announced to protest against the killings of civilian in Kashmir.
He made the announcement through the public address system of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar in which he appealed the general public to keep all shops, institutions and vehicular movement close on Monday.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top