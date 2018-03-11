Kishtwar observes complete shutdown against killing of hotelier

Clueless police launches hunt, killers still at large
Dozen people including women detained for questioning
Clueless police launches hunt, killers still at large
Rising Kashmir NewsKishtwar, March 10:
A complete shutdown was today observed by both the communities following the burial of hotelier who was shot dead last evening in Kishtwar by unidentified men.
The Hindus and Muslim communities observed complete bandh in protest against the killing of hotelier Ishtiyaq Ahmed Dar son of Master Ghulam Rasool Dar at Semna Colony in Kishtwar. After performing legal formalities and autopsy, the body was handed over to the family members.
Amid anger against the police, hundreds of people attended the burial of the deceased hotelier. The people accused police for their failure to provide safe atmosphere in Kishtwar where the killers shot-dead the Dar and escaped without being apprehended.
Pertinently, Dar was returning home when he was killed by the unidentified persons near Islamia Faridia School in Kishtwar, when neighbours spotted his body and informed police.
There was resentment against the police as they failed to preserve crime scene while the bullet which was recovered was allegedly handed over to the police by some locals, as per the locals.
Meanwhile, Imam Jama Masjid Kishtwar Mufti Farooq Kitchloo has warned police and has given three days ultimatum to arrest the culprits who were involved in the killing.
Earlier, the Jama Masjid Imam and others met Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar and expressed their anger following which the administration has sought time for the arrest of the absconding killers.
However, police have detained over a dozen people and some women for their questioning with regard to the murder but they have yet to establish the murder case which has shocked the Kishtwar.
0 Comment(s)