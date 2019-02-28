Kishtwar: Mock poll exercise conducted to check EVMs/VVPAT

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 27:
In order to check functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)/VVPATs, a mock poll was conducted under the supervision of District Election Officer Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana with participation from representatives of recognised political parties in Kishtwar on Wednesday.
As per an official, during the programme, mock poll was conducted with the Polling gadgets like Ballot unit, Control unit and VVPATs. The representatives voted in these units which were tallied and cross-checked to ensure that all EVM machines and them accessories are functioning properly.
The representatives after casting mock vote filled the form expressing their satisfaction thus marking the completion of “First Level Check (FLC) for these units", DEO informed.
Among others present on the occasion were ADDC, Imam Din, Dy DEO, Masood Ahmed Bichoo, Nodal Officer EVM/VVPATs, Dr. Arjun Singh, ENT Kishtwar, Angrez Singh besides engineers from ECI and representatives of political parties, the official added.