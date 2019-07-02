Kishtwar Mishap: Geelani, Mirwaiz, grieved, express concern over surge in accidents

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman Hurriyat Confrence (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kishtwar road accident.

In a statement issued here, Hurriyat Chairman condemned the discrimination adopted by the authorities, towards the Chenab region on the ground, that the said area might not have any military significance, so the highway running through this mountainous region have been left in the lurch to become open graves for the common masses of this area. Statistics of these killer roads are alarming and exposes the tall claims of the “development”.

Meanwhile Hurriyat (M) chairman and senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in Kishtwar road accident. Bnoth the sepratist leaders expressed concern over the repeated accidents on the road. Pertinently, many major accidents were witnessed on the road from last many months.

“Heartbreaking news from Kishtwar as another accident claims more than 30 human lives. Repeated accidents tragic and very concerning .Condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families . May Allah grant jannah to the deceased,” Mirwaiz wrote on his widely followed twitter handle.

On Monday morning, at least 35 people lost their lives and many others sustained critical injuries after a minibus overturned and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar.