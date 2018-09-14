Kishtwar mishap: 4 more injured passengers succumb, toll 15; says Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four more persons, injured in a road mishap at Kishtwar on Friday morning, succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll of passengers to fifteen so far.
An official of the administration said that eleven persons were killed on the spot while as fifteen others were injured, nine of them are in an unconscious state and were hospitalized. "Among the injured, four persons succumbed later in the district hospital".
The condition of five more persons is stated to be very critical, he said.
The mishap occurred at around 10:00 am today in the morning when a passenger vehicle (mini-bus JK17-0663) skidded off the road and fell down about 250 ft deep into Chenab river at Tahtgan area near Kudiyapul in Thakrie area of Bhandarkot.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma also confirmed that four more critically injured persons succumbed in a hospital mounted the death toll to 15 so far.
Earlier, the Div Com has said that a rescue operation has been launched by the police and disaster management soon after the mishap took place.
"We have also pressed helicopters into service while as senior officers of the district including Deputy Commissioner and SSP are on the spot and are supervising the operation," Verma had said.
He also expressed grief over the tragic incident. (GNS)