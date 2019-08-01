Kishtwar: LMD penalizes offenders during market checking

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing its efforts to protect the rights of consumers, team of Legal Metrology Department under the supervision of Assistant Controller (LMD) conducted market checking in and around Kishtwar town.

As per an official, during checking the team booked 05 (Five) traders for violation of various rules of Legal Metrology Act and a compounding sum of Rs. 6500/= (Six thousand five hundred) was recovered from the offenders.

The Department also warned the traders to desist from fraudulent trade practices to deceive the innocent consumers as they are also consumers in one way or the other.