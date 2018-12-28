Kishtwar killings: BJP trains guns at Kishtwar Police, Administration for failing to nab killers

Imran ShahKishtwar, December 27:
Launching a scathing attack on Kishtwar Police and Administration for their failure to arrest the culprits involved in killing of a BJP leader and his brother, former MLA and BJP State General Secretary Sunil Sharma, on Thursday alleged that police was not cooperating with the National Investigation Agency.
State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar were killed by unknown gunmen at Kishtwar’s Tapal Gali on November 1 this year.
On Thursday, the BJP activists led by Sharma held a protests outside DC office complex to put pressure on Kishtwar Police and NIA to expedite the probe into the killings of Parihar brothers.
Speaking on this occasion, Sunil Sharma accused Kishtwar police of “inaction” in the case and accused them of “shielding the culprits by not supporting and cooperating” with the NIA in its probe.
He said that 19 days were given to Kishtwar police to apprehend the culprits before the government of India handed over the probe to NIA.
“NIA is a reputed investigating Agency. We are hopeful that NIA will bring the culprits involved behind the killings of Parihar brothers to book. In this case, NIA too has failed”.
He also launched a scathing attack on National Conference and PDP for opposing the installation of bunkers in Kishtwar.
"Bunkers are for the security of common people without considering religious affiliation. Those opposing the bunkers should first surrender their security and also the bunkers installed outside their homes," said Sharma.
He said that BJP will strongly oppose any move of police and Administration to disarm the VDCs.
“The VDCs members should inform local BJP units in case they were asked to surrender their arms.”
Without naming Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Sharma said that those demanding Judicial probes have been held “guilty by the Judicial commission appointed by his own government and has no right to demand the same”.
Earlier, BJP Muslim Morcha President Kishtwar termed detention and questioning of youths so far by the Kishtwar police in connection with Parihar brothers as cosmetic. “All those questioned so far are innocent, while the real culprits were still at large.”
He termed the killings of Parihar brothers as “Un-Islamic and against the humanity besides also hailing the role of Imaam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar for raising his voice demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killings.
Several BJP leaders address the protesters and demanded justice for Parihar brothers.