About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

Nearly a week after the killing of an RSS leader and his private security officer, Kishtwar police on Sunday have identified the shooter and released his picture.

As per police sources, the gunman, involved in the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO in Kishtwar on April 9 has been identified as Zahid Hussain of Dachhan.

The vehicle in which the gunman fled after the shoot-out was purchased by him a day before the incident, police sources said.

[Picture for representational use only]

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

              

Nearly a week after the killing of an RSS leader and his private security officer, Kishtwar police on Sunday have identified the shooter and released his picture.

As per police sources, the gunman, involved in the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO in Kishtwar on April 9 has been identified as Zahid Hussain of Dachhan.

The vehicle in which the gunman fled after the shoot-out was purchased by him a day before the incident, police sources said.

[Picture for representational use only]

News From Rising Kashmir

;