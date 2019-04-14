Kishtwar Killing: Police identifies the shooter, releases picture

April 14, 2019 | Agencies

Nearly a week after the killing of an RSS leader and his private security officer, Kishtwar police on Sunday have identified the shooter and released his picture.



As per police sources, the gunman, involved in the killing of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO in Kishtwar on April 9 has been identified as Zahid Hussain of Dachhan.



The vehicle in which the gunman fled after the shoot-out was purchased by him a day before the incident, police sources said.

[Picture for representational use only]