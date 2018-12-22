Kishtwar: Doctors observe one-hour pen down strike over alleged misbehaviour by DC

Imran shahKishtwar, December 21:
The controversy over alleged “rude behaviour” of the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, with a doctor saw the doctors observing a one-hour pen down strike here on Friday.
Reportedly, Rana allegedly misbehaved with Dr. Sham Lal Sokolia (Radiologist) during an official meeting on Thursday.
All the doctors and subordinate staff posted at District Hospital Kishtwar observed one hour pen down strike to show resentment against DC’s “abusive and offensive behaviour” and called upon the government to act in this regard.
They threatened to intensify protests if the government fails to take any action.
"We don't want that patients to suffer, that is why we are resuming our duties after one hour pen down strike" they said.
“Let us first wait for the action of the government, only then we will decide the further course of action.”
The doctors informed that CMO Kishtwar was out of station and he had assigned the job to Dr. Sham Lal till resumption of his duties.
“DC Kishtwar, in the meantime, called some official meeting which was attended by Dr. Sham Lal in absence of CMO Kishtwar.”
They said that during the meeting, DC Kishtwar allegedly lost his cool and misbehaved with the doctor.
The DC also ordered withholding of salary of Dr. Sham Lal and when the doctor presented his view point that he was only holding the charge in absence of the CMO Kishtwar, the DC got further agitated,” they said.
Dr. Sham Lal preferred to stage a walk out from the official meeting to save himself from further embracement, they added.
The doctors said that they have also submitted a representation to higher authorities intimating them about the incident as well as about the alleged “rude and abusive behaviour” of DC Kishtwar.