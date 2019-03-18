Kishtwar contractors threaten poll boycott if Govt fails to release payments

March 18, 2019 | Imran Shah

Taking strong note of Government order related to fixing of 15% cap with regard to release of payments against the work done, the various contractors in Kishtwar district on Sunday threatned to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if the government fails release payments for different works they have done in the last fiscal year.

As per a statement, the contractors a general meeting under the chairmanship of senior member Abdul Rashid Butt and pledged to boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Kishtwar District in case the government fail to withdraw the controversial order in which the treasuries across the state have been directed to not draw work done bills beyond 15% of the works executed.

Speaking during the meeting, the angry contractors called for immediate revocation of the order “which is badly effecting the contractors across the state as they fail to clear the payments to the labourers and others”.

They said that thousands of labourers were awaiting payments since last several months. “In case the government did not order for releasing of the payments against the work done, the contractors along with the labourers will boycott the Elections and will hit the roads, and will stop work on all developmental projects undergoing in state sector,” they said

“We have completed 100% work, why should we accept 15% payments from the Government. Many contractors have availed loan form banks s and are facing hard time to clear the monthly EMI’s”

They said that they will bring contractors of whole Chenab valley on single platform for the uniform cause and will force the government to withdraw the “anti-contractor” order without any fail.

The contractors also decided to meet with District Administration as well as with heads of various departments to bring the matter into their notice. “In case the government fails to address the issue, we will hit the roads and will also boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections”.

Those who attended the meeting included Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Rajider Kumar Wazir, Rajinder Kumar Sen, Mohammad Aslam Dev, Ravi Kumar Shan, Mohammad Amin Lone, Syed Shabir Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, Rashid Altaf Mintoo, Farooq Ahmed Tapal, Jahinger Hussain Butt and others.