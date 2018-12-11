Kishtwar: BDOs asked to constitute Village level monitoring committees

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 10:
District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, on Monday asked the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to asked to constitute Village level committees to monitor ongoing works.
According to an official, he said this as he took a review of working of Rural Development Department (RDD) and implementation of various schemes of the department.
The meeting among others was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Imam Din, Assistant Commissioner (Dev.) Kishtwar Anil Kumar Chandail , BDOs and AD plg ACD Office Kishtwar.
The chair was informed that works under various schemes are in progress in all the blocks of the district, the official added.
The DDC took strong note of low performance in some indicators under MGNREGA likewise person days generation, FTOs, geotagging etc.
He also expressed his anguish over low performance under PMAY. He directed the officers to cater to the pace of works under both schemes and directed the officers to achieve the desired targets with in a week's time positively.
The Officers were directed to work in tandem with the newly elected PRIs to fulfill the development goals of the Panchayat. He further directed to constitute five member ward level Vigilance and monitoring committees in Panchayat with one woman member and one member from SC,ST community each who will vigorously monitor the quality of works.
He further warned the officers/ officials of the concerned department to stay proactive and sincere towards their legitimate duties . He said that one any laxity and non-performance shall be dealt strictly.
The DDC directed ACD to ensure regular conduct of social audits in presence of maximum members of gram sabha
He further directed that villagers/ stakeholders be prior informed about social audits, monitoring committees through drum beating, posters etc.
The BDOs were directed to ensure the inclusion of left out beneficiaries I,e Non SECC deserving beneficiaries under SBM by the end of month.
The DDC further stressed towards the plantation drive of mullberry tress under MGNREGA in convergence and collaboration with Sericulture department in each block wherein at first instance at least 02 kanals of State land in each block shall be covered for mulberry plantation on pilot basis.
He also instructed BDOs to redress the public grievances with utmost priority besides he directed them to work with added zeal and efficacy so that the set out targets would be achieved well in time
The DDC directed to complete all the ongoing works of development of playgrounds under Khelo India within ten days positively, the official added.