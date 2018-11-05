Kishtwar: Authorities order two-hour relaxation in curfew

Imran ShahKishtwar
Authorities Monday ordered relaxation in curfew for two hours in Kishtwar town where normal life remains crippled for the fifth consecutive day following the killing of BJP leader and his brother.
There will be relaxation in curfew from 2: pm to 4:pm in the town, officials said.
Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.
After relaxation ends, the curfew is likely to be re-imposed in the town.
Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on last Thursday.