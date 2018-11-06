About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kishtwar: Authorities announce relaxation in curfew for 9-hours

Imran Shah

Kishtwar

Authorities Tuesday ordered a nine-hour long relaxation in curfew in Kishtwar town where normal life was crippled following the killing of senior BJP leader and his brother.

Official said that the district magistrate Kishtwar announced relaxation in curfew from 7: am to 4:pm in the town today.

Reports said contingents of police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in the town to maintain law and order.

Authorities are likely to review the situation and accordingly decide whether to re-impose curfew or not in the town.

Curfew was imposed in Kishtwar after killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar by unidentified gunmen on last Thursday.

 

