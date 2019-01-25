Kishtwar: Advisors call for swift completion of dev projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 24:
Advisors to Governor, K.Vijay Kumar and Kewal Kumar Sharma and Chief Secretary B.V. R. Subramanyam on Thursday visited Kishtwar to review the developmental scenario here.
As per an official, they took a detailed meeting with the district officers regarding developmental activities and other crucial issues of the district.
Addressing the meeting, Advisor Vijay Kumar announced sanctioning of dispensary at Kountwara area which was the long pending demand of the people there.
He asked the officers to increase their touring activities so as to solve the grievance of poor people at their door steps. He expressed satisfaction that many of the demands and issues raised during his previous meeting have been addressed by the district administration.
He directed the district administration that focused attention be given to the completion of ongoing works in the district in a time bound manner.
Advisor K. K. Sharma expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing work at the hydel projects in the district and hoped that the day is not far when Kishtwar district will become symbol of peace, development and prosperity in the country. He advised the locals to maintain communal harmony, peace and brotherhood. He further enjoined upon the officers to take today's meeting as a cue to commit for the development and prosperity of the district.
Addressing the officers, Chief Secretary B.V. R. Subramanyam appreciated the holistic efforts of the district administration in speeding up the developmental process in the district. He emphasized the need to boost the horticulture activities given its tremendous scope in the district. He asked the district administration to remain cautious to ensure that peaceful and harmonious life is maintained at all costs.
The Chief Secretary directed to devise strategies for raising the female literacy rate in the district and to ensure that not even a single female child remain bereft of education. He further asked the concerned officers to work with zeal and redouble their efforts so that set out targets under various projects are completed in a time bound manner, the official added.