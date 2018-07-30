Kishtwar: Admin serves termination notices to striking MGNREGA employees

‘Join duties in 2 days or face action’
Jammu:
District Administration Kishtwar has served termination notices to 41 MGNREGA contractual employees presently on strike.
According to an official, they have been asked to join duties within 2 days failing which orders regarding termination of their services shall follow.
“In the notice terms and conditions of their employment which is purely contractual and need based in nature have been duly mentioned” a district administration spokesperson said.
He said poor performance reported under different parameters / indicators under the scheme have also been laid down in termination notices issued by ACD.
“The MGNREGA employees have been directed to furnish their replies and resume their duties within two days failing which orders regarding termination of their services shall follow” he added.
Earlier, he said, District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana, while expressing concern over the problems being faced by the public due to indefinite strike of MGNREGA employees as progress under man-days generation, start of works, clearance of pending liabilities of job card holders etc had directed ACD to call the representatives of striking MGNREGA employees in his office chambers.
The DDC, in presence of ACD, asked the MGNREGA staff to resume their duties immediately as the Chief Secretary, who is monitoring the developmental activities of state, has also expressed dismay over the poor performance under the flagship programme and has passed strict instructions to take necessary steps for achieving the target of desired man-days with in stipulated timelines.
The DDC had directed ACD that in case the MGNREGA employees do not resume their duties on July 29 instant termination notices be served to them firstly based on their non-performance.