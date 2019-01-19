Kishtwar admin reviews achievements under District Capex Budget

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 18:
District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana on Friday reviewed the physical and financial achievements under District Capex Budget 2018-19, here at a meeting.
According to an official, detailed discussions were held on a host of issues including various sectors and progress on languishing projects.
Taking sector wise review, the DDC directed the officials of line Departments to expedite the pace of work to achieve the targets set for current fiscal.
He stressed on judicious and full utilization of funds well before the end of the financial year.
The DDC particularly stressed on pacing up development works in the areas where the face was slow. He stated that clarification will be sought from the officers who shown dismal performance in the utilization of funds.
Among others present in the meeting were ADDC, Imam Din, CPO, Yasir L. A. Balwan, and other concerned district officers, the official added.