Kishtwar Admin orders inquiry into Gulabgarh incident

Bans illegal extraction of stones
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana has ordered inquiry into the circumstances which led to law and order problem during the visit of Buddhist Spiritual Guru Gwlang Drupka here at Gulabgarh, Padder on July 25.
As per district administration spokesperson, Pawan Hans operators failed to airlift Buddhist Spiritual Guru Gwlang Drupka from Padder to Jammu as per flight plan.
“As a result, a large number of Buddhist people including women gathered at a place and started raising anti- administration slogans. Some angry people resorted to stone pelting at SDM Office building Padder thus causing loss to government property” he said.
He informed that the DDC and SSP had to face a tough time in controlling the angry mob.
The DDC, vide office Order no. DCK/ PS/ 18/1316-17 Dated: 28.07.2018 has directed SDM Padder to conduct discreet enquiry into the whole matter and directed him to furnish the enquiry report within ten-day time period, spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, according to an official, acting tough against the people involved in illegal practice, District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana has imposed complete ban on the extraction of stones here in and around Zundil and Shalimar Nallah.
As per district administration spokesperson, the DM, in excise of powers conferred on him under Section 144 CrPC, vide, Order no. 33 of 2018 Dated 27.07.2018* has imposed complete ban on the illegal extraction of stones in and around Zundil and Shalimar Nallah”.
Further, DM has directed Tehsildar and SHO Kishtwar to ensure the implementation of the order and asked them to initiate stern action against the violators.
The said order by and large was appreciated by the public of Kishtwar.
The Mahajan Langar Committee who has organised Langer for Machail Mata piligrims near Zundil nallah has also expressed their gratitude and sincere regards towards DM for safeguarding the lives of yatris as there was reasonable apprehension of happening of any untoward incident in case the extraction of stones would have continued unabatedly.