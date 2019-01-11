Kishtwar admin holds public outreach prog at Gulabgarh, Padder

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 10:
District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, convened a Public Grievances Redressal Camp at Gulabgarh, Padder to take stock of public issues at their doorsteps.
According to an official, the DDC was accompanied by ADDC Imam Din, SDM Paddar, Rishi Kumar, Munsiff Kishtwar, Tousiff Ahmed, DPO Kishtwar Sunil Bhutyal, ARTO Kishtwar, Abhay Indu Sharma besides other district officers, Sarpanchs, Panchs besides prominent citizens.
During the camp, the DDC was apprised of various demands and problems by the locals which inter alia included improved road connectivity, enhanced basic amenities and infrastructural facilities, adequate water supply, electricity in left out villages, posting of adequate staff in educational institutions and at PHC Padder, concession in rates of timber wood and providing of free firewood during ensuing winters, release of pending wages under MGNRGA 2016-17, repair and renovation of foot bridges, construction of Pachayat ghars in left out Panchayats, repairment of cradle box at Kijaie, incorporation of Political science subject in HSS Atholi, expediting work on PHC Sohal building besides effective implementation of all government schemes.
DDC assured the people that all their genuine issues would be redressed on priority basis and on spot directions were passed to concerned officers of different line departments for speedy and prompt redressal. He directed SDM Paddar to conduct weekly grievances redressal camps in far flung areas of Padder and ensure effective implementation of Public Services Guarantee Act. He further asked him to submit daily attendance report of subordinate staff of all departments to his office and not to allow any Officer or Official to leave the station without prior permission.
Responding to the long pending demand for repair and renovation of bridges, DDC announced release of Rs.5.00 lakh for Kundal Bridge, and Rs.3.00 lakh each for Ungai and Kaban Bridge besides Rs.1.00 lakh for Gati Gwari bridge under untied grants in favour of forest department.
DDC complimented people for getting a water supply scheme worth Rs.196.56 lakh sanctioned under languishing projects.
He also directed the concerned authorities to get the repair work of Cradle box at Kijaie completed within week's time.
Regarding slow pace of work in PHC Sohal building, he asked for an explanation of the concerned officer besides ordering action against the erring contractor.
DDC also asked the concerned road authorities to ensure the snow clearance in the affected areas of Padder on regular basis.
He appealed all the eligible voters having attained the age of 18 years or above as on 1st January 2019 to get themselves registered in the electoral rolls and asked them to participate in maximum strength during the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, DDC also paid visit to the site of sports stadium Paddar and reviewed the status of work.
On the occasion, Munsiff Judge Kishtwar Tousiff Ahmed briefed the participants about their legal rights and assured them that regular monthly legal awareness camps for enlightening the local populace about their legal and constitutional rights shall be held at Padder.