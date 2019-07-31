Kishtwar admin bids adieu to outgoing SSP

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Kishtwar on Tuesday accorded a warm send off to outgoing SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak on his transfer and posting as SSP Samba.

As per an official, present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, Commander Sector 9 RR Vikram Bhan, ADC Pawan Kumar Parihar, Kishtwar Dr Amir Hussain and others.

Among others present were ADC, Pawan Parihar, ACR, Dr. Amir Hussain, Addl. SP Nasir Ahmed, Dysp. DAR, besides officers from Civil, CISF, Police and NHPC.