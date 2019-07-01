Kishtwar accident heartbreaking: Mirwaiz

July 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday said the accident in Kishtwar district, which claimed at least 34 lives, is heartbreaking.

"Heartbreaking news from Kishtwar as another accident claims more than 30 human lives. Repeated accidents tragic and very concerning," the Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

He expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families. "May Allah grant jannah to the deceased," he wrote.

At least 34 passengers died and 17 others injured after a minibus they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge on the bank of Chenab river at around 7:30: am.