Kishtwar accident: Death toll reaches 35

July 01, 2019 | Imran Shah

The death toll in the minibus accident in Kishwan area of Kishtwar district reached 35 on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost control over bus (JK17-6787) and plunged into deep gorge on the bank of Chenab river at around 7:am.

The ill fated bus was on the way to Kishtwar from Kishwan, reports said.

Deputy commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana confirmed 35 casualties in the accident.

He said 17 passengers were injured and they were being airlifted to Government Medical College Jammu.

Singh said there was no curve on the road and mechanical fault was possibly the reason behind the accident.